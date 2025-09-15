Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: police open case and update casualty data

A grenade exploded in a Kyiv apartment: the 38-year-old owner of the apartment and his 46-year-old acquaintance died, and another 48-year-old man was hospitalized. The police opened criminal proceedings, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

As a result of the ammunition's detonation, the 38-year-old owner of the house and his 46-year-old friend died. Another 48-year-old resident of the capital was hospitalized with injuries, his condition is currently stable - the law enforcement officers clarified.

The police also added that specialists continue to work at the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated by investigators of the Dnipro police department based on the specified fact - the police added.

