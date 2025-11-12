Poltava region was and remains part of the IPS of Ukraine: the oblenergo refuted its own statement

JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" denied its own statement that Poltava region "lost the ability to receive electricity from the integrated energy system of Ukraine," UNN reports.

Today, an incorrect news item was published on the official website of JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" stating that Poltava region "lost the ability to receive electricity from the integrated energy system of Ukraine." We inform you that this information is not true. Poltava region was and remains part of the IPS of Ukraine and receives power both through the main grid of NEC "Ukrenergo" and from the distribution grids of neighboring licensees (oblenergos of adjacent regions). - the message says.

Let's add

According to the company, force majeure circumstances that arose as a result of the massive Russian missile and drone attack on November 8 did indeed temporarily cause difficulties with proper energy supply to some consumers in Poltava region. In particular, the situation was most difficult in Kremenchuk. Thanks to urgent emergency and restoration work, this problem was promptly resolved.

As of today, all subscribers of JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" can receive electricity from the integrated energy system of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, "Poltavaoblenergo" stated that they could not receive electricity from the energy system after the Russian attack on November 8.