Kremenchuk after the Russian attack: what about electricity, heat, water, and mobile communication

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, after the Russian attack, heat supply will be gradually restored, water is supplied according to a schedule, hospitals and other important facilities are on backup power, mobile communication is on alternative power sources, said acting head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"To supply water to the population, generators are working at pumping stations, but temporarily water supply will be according to a schedule. Hospitals and other important facilities use backup power," Kohut wrote.

According to him, bakeries have also switched to backup power.

"Mobile communication works with the help of alternative power sources," Kohut said.

In the Kremenchuk district, according to the official, 136 stationary Invincibility Points and 2 mobile points have been deployed by the State Emergency Service.

"Heat supply will be gradually restored. Fortunately, weather conditions contribute to the fact that there will be no sharp drop in temperature in citizens' homes," Kohut said.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that in Poltava region, firefighters extinguished all fires that arose as a result of Russian shelling. Restoration work continues at the sites of events, specialists are working continuously.

Addition

In Poltava region, as a result of Russian strikes tonight, large-scale fires broke out in several locations in the region, one person was injured.

Poltava region suffered a massive attack: one person injured, several cities without electricity, water, and heat