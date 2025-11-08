Poltava region suffered a massive attack: one person injured, several cities without electricity, water, and heat

On the night of November 8, the Russian army launched a massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava region. As a result of the attack, one person was injured. Special emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the region. In some cities, there is no electricity, water, or heat. This was reported by the Horishni Plavni City Council, acting head of Poltava region Volodymyr Kohut, mayor of Kremenchuk Vitaliy Maletskyi, and Poltavaoblenergo, as reported by UNN.

Tonight, the enemy launched a massive attack on Poltava region. They targeted energy infrastructure facilities. One person was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance. - Volodymyr Kohut reported on his Telegram.

He noted that due to the attack, special emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the region.

In the Kremenchuk community, there is no electricity, water, and partially no heating. Water delivery for the population will be organized in the near future.

Electric transport is not working in the city, and additional buses have been put on routes.

Invincibility points are being deployed. An operational coordination headquarters has been organized. Currently, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore electricity, water, and heat supply. - Kohut added.

As a result of the enemy attack, significant damage occurred to energy infrastructure facilities that supplied the city of Horishni Plavni. A quick restoration of electricity supply is not currently expected. Specialists are working to identify technical problems and possibilities for repair work. We ask you to remain calm, conserve device battery life, and use resources sparingly. - the post reads.

Vitaliy Maletskyi wrote on his Telegram that due to enemy strikes, electricity supply is currently absent throughout Kremenchuk.

According to him, invincibility points are being deployed in the city for its residents.

Oblenergo informed that in Poltava region, due to the massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation, a special emergency shutdown schedule was applied. This was done to prevent disruption of the unified energy system of Ukraine.

