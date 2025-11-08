ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 39862 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
The Guardian

Poltava region suffered a massive attack: one person injured, several cities without electricity, water, and heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

On the night of November 8, the Russian army attacked the energy infrastructure of Poltava region, injuring one person. Emergency power, water, and heat outages have been introduced in some cities in the region.

Poltava region suffered a massive attack: one person injured, several cities without electricity, water, and heat

On the night of November 8, the Russian army launched a massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava region. As a result of the attack, one person was injured. Special emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the region. In some cities, there is no electricity, water, or heat. This was reported by the Horishni Plavni City Council, acting head of Poltava region Volodymyr Kohut, mayor of Kremenchuk Vitaliy Maletskyi, and Poltavaoblenergo, as reported by UNN.

Tonight, the enemy launched a massive attack on Poltava region. They targeted energy infrastructure facilities. One person was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance.

- Volodymyr Kohut reported on his Telegram.

He noted that due to the attack, special emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the region.

  • In the Kremenchuk community, there is no electricity, water, and partially no heating. Water delivery for the population will be organized in the near future.
    • Electric transport is not working in the city, and additional buses have been put on routes.

      Invincibility points are being deployed. An operational coordination headquarters has been organized. Currently, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore electricity, water, and heat supply.

      - Kohut added.

      The Horishni Plavni City Council warned that as a result of the enemy attack, significant damage occurred to energy infrastructure facilities, and a quick restoration of electricity supply is not expected in the near future.

      As a result of the enemy attack, significant damage occurred to energy infrastructure facilities that supplied the city of Horishni Plavni. A quick restoration of electricity supply is not currently expected. Specialists are working to identify technical problems and possibilities for repair work. We ask you to remain calm, conserve device battery life, and use resources sparingly.

      - the post reads.

      Vitaliy Maletskyi wrote on his Telegram that due to enemy strikes, electricity supply is currently absent throughout Kremenchuk.

      According to him, invincibility points are being deployed in the city for its residents.

      Oblenergo informed that in Poltava region, due to the massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation, a special emergency shutdown schedule was applied. This was done to prevent disruption of the unified energy system of Ukraine.

      Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy08.11.25, 01:20 • 4028 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      War in Ukraine
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      Heating
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Poltava Oblast
      Ukraine
      Kremenchuk