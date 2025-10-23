Ukraine received over 46 million euros from the EIB for urban infrastructure development

Ukraine received 46.1 million euros in loan funds from the European Investment Bank for four projects to support urban development; the funds were transferred to the special fund of the state budget. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, 13.3 million euros each for the projects "Municipal Infrastructure Development Program" and "Urban Public Transport of Ukraine", 14.7 million euros for the project "Urban Public Transport of Ukraine 2" and 4.8 million euros for the project "Energy Efficiency of Public Buildings in Ukraine".

The funds are aimed at the reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems, the recultivation of the Hrybovytsia landfill near the city of Lviv, ensuring energy efficiency measures for public buildings, as well as financing the purchase of rolling stock for public transport in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Uzhhorod, Ternopil, Kamianske, Dnipro, and Kremenchuk. - the agency reported.

It is noted that to date, the EIB has provided Ukraine with more than 168 million euros to achieve the goals of these projects.

The largest funding – 121.1 million euros – was directed to updating the rolling stock of public transport in Ukrainian cities. - the post says.

These funds are provided to Ukraine within the framework of the European Union's Ukraine Facility initiative, which provides for attracting financing under the guarantees of the European Commission.

The ministry reminded that to date, the European Investment Bank finances the restoration of critical infrastructure, including: roads, railways, bridges, restoration of damaged energy facilities, medical institutions and other social infrastructure. The EIB also supports long-term recovery projects, in particular, the reconstruction of destroyed public buildings and infrastructure.

Currently, the EIB's loan portfolio in Ukraine is one of the largest among international financial organizations and consists of 27 projects with a total value of 4.7 billion euros.

Recall

The Japanese export credit agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance in Ukraine. This is a key step to attract Japanese investments and technologies to restore Ukrainian industry and infrastructure.

