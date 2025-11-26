$42.400.03
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 10722 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
01:23 PM • 14602 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 18079 views
Can Ukraine continue to fight without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 14669 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 20211 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
November 26, 08:59 AM • 31197 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
November 26, 08:27 AM • 18708 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 31463 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 17217 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
"Ukrzaliznytsia" to restrict suburban train services in December: schedules will also change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

Changes in schedules and restrictions on suburban train services are due to repair works next month.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" to restrict suburban train services in December: schedules will also change

Due to repair work in December, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will limit routes and change the schedules of a number of suburban trains in some regions of Ukraine. This applies to Poltava, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, reports UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains".

Details

In particular, the schedules of suburban trains in December will look like this:

  • December 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 - train No. 6532 Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna will run to Kobeliaky station, and train No. 6533 Poltava-Pivdenna - Kremenchuk will run to Novi Sanzhary station;
    • On December 9, 10, train No. 6532 Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna will run on a changed schedule. Departure from the initial station at 9:22 (instead of 8:32), arrival at the final station at 12:32 (instead of 11:35);
      • From December 8 to 12, suburban trains on the Romodan - Hrebinka route and in the opposite direction will temporarily not run. This refers to trains No. 6363, No. 6366, No. 6364, No. 6365;

        Also, from December 1 to 7, the following trains will run on a changed schedule:

        • No. 6809 Yahotyn - Kyiv-Volynskyi will depart with changes from the initial station: at 11:25 (instead of 11:15). It will arrive at the final station without changes;
          • No. 6811 Hrebinka - Kyiv-Volynskyi according to the schedule 11:34 - 14:56 (instead of 11:15 - 14:37, respectively).

            From December 2 to 5 inclusive, the following flights will temporarily not operate:

            • No. 6704/6703 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Myronivka;
              • No. 6726/6725 Myronivka - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi.

                From December 15 to 22, the following will run on a changed schedule:

                • No. 6363 Romodan - Hrebinka: departure at 11:24, arrival at 13:11;
                  • No. 6809 Yahotyn - Kyiv-Volynskyi: departure at 11:37, arrival at 14:08;
                    • No. 6811 Hrebinka - Kyiv-Volynskyi: departure at 11:17, arrival at 14:39.

                      Also, on December 8, 11, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 22, suburban trains No. 6423/6424 Ivano-Frankivsk - Stryi - Ivano-Frankivsk will temporarily not run.

                      In addition, from December 8 to 11, the schedule of train No. 6277 Lozova - Dnipro will change. It will depart from Pavlohrad-1 station at 07:20 (instead of 07:36), and arrive at the final station at 09:49 (instead of 09:58).

                      Passengers are asked to take into account the changes when planning winter trips. Current schedules of suburban flights are available on the website.

                      Yevhen Ustimenko

