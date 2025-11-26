"Ukrzaliznytsia" to restrict suburban train services in December: schedules will also change
Kyiv • UNN
Changes in schedules and restrictions on suburban train services are due to repair works next month.
Due to repair work in December, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will limit routes and change the schedules of a number of suburban trains in some regions of Ukraine. This applies to Poltava, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, reports UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains".
Details
In particular, the schedules of suburban trains in December will look like this:
- December 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 - train No. 6532 Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna will run to Kobeliaky station, and train No. 6533 Poltava-Pivdenna - Kremenchuk will run to Novi Sanzhary station;
- On December 9, 10, train No. 6532 Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna will run on a changed schedule. Departure from the initial station at 9:22 (instead of 8:32), arrival at the final station at 12:32 (instead of 11:35);
- From December 8 to 12, suburban trains on the Romodan - Hrebinka route and in the opposite direction will temporarily not run. This refers to trains No. 6363, No. 6366, No. 6364, No. 6365;
Also, from December 1 to 7, the following trains will run on a changed schedule:
- No. 6809 Yahotyn - Kyiv-Volynskyi will depart with changes from the initial station: at 11:25 (instead of 11:15). It will arrive at the final station without changes;
- No. 6811 Hrebinka - Kyiv-Volynskyi according to the schedule 11:34 - 14:56 (instead of 11:15 - 14:37, respectively).
From December 2 to 5 inclusive, the following flights will temporarily not operate:
- No. 6704/6703 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Myronivka;
- No. 6726/6725 Myronivka - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi.
From December 15 to 22, the following will run on a changed schedule:
- No. 6363 Romodan - Hrebinka: departure at 11:24, arrival at 13:11;
- No. 6809 Yahotyn - Kyiv-Volynskyi: departure at 11:37, arrival at 14:08;
- No. 6811 Hrebinka - Kyiv-Volynskyi: departure at 11:17, arrival at 14:39.
Also, on December 8, 11, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 22, suburban trains No. 6423/6424 Ivano-Frankivsk - Stryi - Ivano-Frankivsk will temporarily not run.
In addition, from December 8 to 11, the schedule of train No. 6277 Lozova - Dnipro will change. It will depart from Pavlohrad-1 station at 07:20 (instead of 07:36), and arrive at the final station at 09:49 (instead of 09:58).
Passengers are asked to take into account the changes when planning winter trips. Current schedules of suburban flights are available on the website.
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions19.11.25, 16:12 • 38743 views