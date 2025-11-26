"Ukrzaliznytsia" to restrict suburban train services in December: schedules will also change

Due to repair work in December, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will limit routes and change the schedules of a number of suburban trains in some regions of Ukraine. This applies to Poltava, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, reports UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia: suburban trains".

Details

In particular, the schedules of suburban trains in December will look like this:

December 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 - train No. 6532 Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna will run to Kobeliaky station, and train No. 6533 Poltava-Pivdenna - Kremenchuk will run to Novi Sanzhary station;

On December 9, 10, train No. 6532 Kremenchuk - Poltava-Pivdenna will run on a changed schedule. Departure from the initial station at 9:22 (instead of 8:32), arrival at the final station at 12:32 (instead of 11:35);

From December 8 to 12, suburban trains on the Romodan - Hrebinka route and in the opposite direction will temporarily not run. This refers to trains No. 6363, No. 6366, No. 6364, No. 6365;

Also, from December 1 to 7, the following trains will run on a changed schedule:

No. 6809 Yahotyn - Kyiv-Volynskyi will depart with changes from the initial station: at 11:25 (instead of 11:15). It will arrive at the final station without changes;

No. 6811 Hrebinka - Kyiv-Volynskyi according to the schedule 11:34 - 14:56 (instead of 11:15 - 14:37, respectively).

From December 2 to 5 inclusive, the following flights will temporarily not operate:

No. 6704/6703 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Myronivka;

No. 6726/6725 Myronivka - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi.

From December 15 to 22, the following will run on a changed schedule:

No. 6363 Romodan - Hrebinka: departure at 11:24, arrival at 13:11;

No. 6809 Yahotyn - Kyiv-Volynskyi: departure at 11:37, arrival at 14:08;

No. 6811 Hrebinka - Kyiv-Volynskyi: departure at 11:17, arrival at 14:39.

Also, on December 8, 11, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 22, suburban trains No. 6423/6424 Ivano-Frankivsk - Stryi - Ivano-Frankivsk will temporarily not run.

In addition, from December 8 to 11, the schedule of train No. 6277 Lozova - Dnipro will change. It will depart from Pavlohrad-1 station at 07:20 (instead of 07:36), and arrive at the final station at 09:49 (instead of 09:58).

Passengers are asked to take into account the changes when planning winter trips. Current schedules of suburban flights are available on the website.

How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions