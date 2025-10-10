All of Ukraine is under missile threat: Russians have launched a MiG-31K, Kinzhal launches recorded
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of Ukraine has declared a nationwide missile alert due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield. Monitoring channels report probable launches of "Kinzhal" or "Iskander" missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk.
The Air Force of Ukraine announced a nationwide missile alert after a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, was detected taking off. The aircraft took off from the Savasleyka airfield in Russia, UNN reports.
Details
Monitoring channels report probable launches of Kinzhal or Iskander missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih. In this regard, the Air Force urged all citizens to remain in shelters until the end of the alert and not to ignore warning signals.
