All of Ukraine is under missile threat: Russians have launched a MiG-31K, Kinzhal launches recorded

The Air Force of Ukraine announced a nationwide missile alert after a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, was detected taking off. The aircraft took off from the Savasleyka airfield in Russia, UNN reports.

Details

Monitoring channels report probable launches of Kinzhal or Iskander missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih. In this regard, the Air Force urged all citizens to remain in shelters until the end of the alert and not to ignore warning signals.