Russia threatened Ukraine with retaliation for alleged AFU strike on occupied Donetsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Maria Zakharova stated that the AFU allegedly launched a drone strike on a children's playground in occupied Donetsk. Moscow promises retaliation, without mentioning its own daily shelling of Ukrainian cities.

Russia threatened Ukraine with retaliation for alleged AFU strike on occupied Donetsk

Russia, which shells Ukrainian cities daily, continues the tradition of shifting blame onto others. This time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly launched a drone strike on a playground in Donetsk and immediately threatened a "response." This is stated in the message of the aggressor country's Foreign Ministry, writes UNN.

Details

In her comment, the Russian diplomat traditionally does not mention Russia's daily strikes on Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, or Kremenchuk, where civilians, including children, are killed. At the same time, Zakharova cynically called international support for Ukraine "complicity in bloody acts."

Moscow once again stated that it "reserves the right to respond," but at the same time "remains committed to a peaceful settlement." The traditional formula: missiles fly – and words about "peace" are heard.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported dead, wounded, numerous fires, and destruction.

Representatives of 60 diplomatic missions visited the damaged building of the Government of Ukraine after the Russian shelling. Diplomats were shown the consequences of the attacks and informed about the work of rescue services.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Fake news
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kremenchuk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kyiv