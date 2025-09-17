Due to the morning attack on the railway, dozens of trains are delayed for a period ranging from several minutes to several hours.

As a result of the Russian strike on the railway infrastructure, a number of passenger services of "Ukrzaliznytsia" are running with multi-hour delays - some more than eight hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the morning attack on the railway infrastructure, a number of "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains continue to run with delays - noted the ministry.

This refers to the delay of the following trains:

No. 109/110 Lviv-Kherson (+8:24);

No. 209/210 Ivano-Frankivsk-Mykolaiv Pas. (+8:24);

No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia-1-Przemyśl Główny (+7:23);

No. 119/120 Dnipro-Holovny-Chełm (+7:07);

No. 31/32 Przemyśl Główny-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+5:10);

No. 3/4 Uzhhorod-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+4:45);

No. 71/72 Pavlohrad-1-Lviv (+3:37);

No. 85/86 Zaporizhzhia-1-Lviv (+3:37);

No. 731/732 Kyiv-Pas.-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+3:31);

No. 705/706 Przemyśl Główny-Kyiv-Pas. (+3:20);

No. 91/92 Odesa-Holovna-Kramatorsk (+1:57);

No. 41/42 Dnipro-Holovny-Truskavets (+1:44);

No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Vienna Główny (+1:18);

No. 749/750 Kyiv-Pas.-Uzhhorod (+1:18);

No. 5/6 Zaporizhzhia-1-Yasinia (+1:09);

No. 115/116 Dnipro-Holovny-Ivano-Frankivsk (+1:09);

No. 749/750 Vienna Główny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:29);

No. 749/750 Uzhhorod-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:29);

No. 9/10 Budapest-Nyugati-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:22);

No. 711/712 Kramatorsk-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14);

No. 127/128 Dnipro-Holovny-Lviv (+0:07);

No. 125/126 Mukachevo-Kremenchuk-Pas. (+0:06);

No. 129/130 Mukachevo-Poltava-Pivd. (+0:06);

No. 9/10 Kyiv-Pas.-Budapest-Nyugati (+0:05);

No. 107/108 Kryvyi Rih-Holovny-Yasinia (+0:05).

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the restoration after the enemy attack of the Russian army on the railway infrastructure last night continues. Ukrzaliznytsia provided an update on changes in the movement of a number of trains: Chernivtsi – Zaporizhzhia, Lviv – Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro – Lviv, Dnipro – Chełm, Kherson – Kramatorsk and Kherson – Lviv.