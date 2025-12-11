$42.280.10
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 6024 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 17835 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 33129 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 32192 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 33490 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 29537 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 27186 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 33897 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22515 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
2 out of 3 Russian ballistic missiles and 83 out of 151 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, the main Russian strike was on Kremenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with three ballistic missiles and 151 drones; two missiles and 83 drones were neutralized. The main direction of the strike was Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast.

2 out of 3 Russian ballistic missiles and 83 out of 151 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, the main Russian strike was on Kremenchuk

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with three ballistic missiles and 151 drones, primarily targeting Kremenchuk in the Poltava region; two missiles and 83 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 11 (from 19:00 on December 10), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 154 aerial attack assets, including:

  • 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Kursk region, Russia);
    • 151 Shahed, Gerbera-type attack UAVs (about 120 of them were "Shaheds") from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

      The main direction of the attack was Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region. Odesa region and frontline territories were also attacked

      - the report states.

      The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

      According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 85 aerial targets: 83 enemy Shahed, Gerbera-type UAVs (drones of other types); 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.  Hits were recorded from 69 attack UAVs and one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile at 34 locations

      - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

      Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of Energy11.12.25, 10:24 • 1166 views

      Julia Shramko

      War in Ukraine
      Energy
      Air raid alert
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Kursk
      Odesa Oblast
      Ukrainian Air Force
      Shahed-136
      9K720 Iskander
      Crimea
      Ukraine
      Kremenchuk