2 out of 3 Russian ballistic missiles and 83 out of 151 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, the main Russian strike was on Kremenchuk

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with three ballistic missiles and 151 drones, primarily targeting Kremenchuk in the Poltava region; two missiles and 83 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 11 (from 19:00 on December 10), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 154 aerial attack assets, including:

3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Kursk region, Russia);

151 Shahed, Gerbera-type attack UAVs (about 120 of them were "Shaheds") from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main direction of the attack was Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region. Odesa region and frontline territories were also attacked - the report states.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 85 aerial targets: 83 enemy Shahed, Gerbera-type UAVs (drones of other types); 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles. Hits were recorded from 69 attack UAVs and one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile at 34 locations - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of Energy