Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of Energy

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
07:59 AM • 1656 views
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 3746 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 16782 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 32068 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 31325 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 33002 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 29168 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 26968 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 33567 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22392 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.7m/s
91%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 8622 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 13939 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 10722 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 17845 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 13744 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 25455 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 27063 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 33432 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 37068 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 40872 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Nikol Pashinyan
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 15924 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 21605 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 18231 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 26014 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 35965 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Russia continues its attacks on energy and gas infrastructure, striking Odesa and Poltava regions overnight. Hourly blackout schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine, but their duration has significantly decreased in some regions.

Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of Energy

Russia continues to attack energy facilities, as well as gas infrastructure, hitting Odesa and Poltava regions overnight, schedules are around the clock, but in some regions their duration "has already significantly decreased," the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The situation in the energy system remains difficult but controlled. Russia continues to attack generation facilities, distribution and transmission networks, as well as gas infrastructure daily. Overnight, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Odesa and Poltava regions.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region with drones: consequences shown11.12.25, 08:34 • 1490 views

As specified by Ukrenergo, as a result of the Russian attack, "as of morning, there are blacked-out consumers in Odesa region."

"Some have already been reconnected," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires broke out11.12.25, 09:37 • 1154 views

As indicated, restoration work is ongoing.

"In all regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industry and business are in effect," the report says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

The trend towards improvement is evident. In some regions, the duration of the schedules has already noticeably decreased.

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

As reported, the most difficult situation is in the border and frontline regions, where repairs are often possible only after military permission.

"Russia also continues to shell gas infrastructure. This week, Russia once again attacked gas infrastructure facilities. Specialists are working on restoration. The state is attracting additional resources, forming emergency equipment reserves, and increasing gas import volumes," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - Naftogaz09.12.25, 13:09 • 9412 views

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 11, as of 9:30 AM, its level was the same as at this time the previous day. On December 10, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"Throughout today, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine