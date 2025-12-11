Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of Energy

Russia continues to attack energy facilities, as well as gas infrastructure, hitting Odesa and Poltava regions overnight, schedules are around the clock, but in some regions their duration "has already significantly decreased," the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The situation in the energy system remains difficult but controlled. Russia continues to attack generation facilities, distribution and transmission networks, as well as gas infrastructure daily. Overnight, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Odesa and Poltava regions. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As specified by Ukrenergo, as a result of the Russian attack, "as of morning, there are blacked-out consumers in Odesa region."

"Some have already been reconnected," the Ministry of Energy noted.

As indicated, restoration work is ongoing.

"In all regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industry and business are in effect," the report says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

The trend towards improvement is evident. In some regions, the duration of the schedules has already noticeably decreased. - noted the Ministry of Energy.

As reported, the most difficult situation is in the border and frontline regions, where repairs are often possible only after military permission.

"Russia also continues to shell gas infrastructure. This week, Russia once again attacked gas infrastructure facilities. Specialists are working on restoration. The state is attracting additional resources, forming emergency equipment reserves, and increasing gas import volumes," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 11, as of 9:30 AM, its level was the same as at this time the previous day. On December 10, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"Throughout today, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.