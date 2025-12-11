$42.180.11
December 10, 09:59 PM • 13544 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 27682 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 27495 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 29524 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 26759 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 24858 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 30861 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 21793 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20884 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 34325 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region with drones: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 412 views

As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa region, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities, which have been extinguished. Two private houses and an administrative building were damaged, there were no casualties.

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region with drones: consequences shown

Russia once again attacked energy facilities in Odesa Oblast with kamikaze drones, reported Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Odesa region endured another enemy attack by kamikaze UAVs overnight, aimed at destroying the region's civilian, energy, and transport infrastructure. Most of the enemy's aerial targets were eliminated by air defense forces, but damage to an energy facility was recorded.

- Kiper wrote on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, "as a result of the hits, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities, which have now been extinguished."

Damage, as indicated, was also sustained by two private houses nearby, with windows and doors of an administrative building blown out. No information about deaths or injuries has been received.

A Ukrzaliznytsia fire train, over 50 firefighters, and 13 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
