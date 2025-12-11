Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region with drones: consequences shown

Russia once again attacked energy facilities in Odesa Oblast with kamikaze drones, reported Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Odesa region endured another enemy attack by kamikaze UAVs overnight, aimed at destroying the region's civilian, energy, and transport infrastructure. Most of the enemy's aerial targets were eliminated by air defense forces, but damage to an energy facility was recorded. - Kiper wrote on social media.

According to the State Emergency Service, "as a result of the hits, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities, which have now been extinguished."

Damage, as indicated, was also sustained by two private houses nearby, with windows and doors of an administrative building blown out. No information about deaths or injuries has been received.

A Ukrzaliznytsia fire train, over 50 firefighters, and 13 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.