Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - Naftogaz

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 1524 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 20795 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17300 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 24202 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 35833 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 31577 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 33945 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 31916 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 33733 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 50719 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.5m/s
78%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
G7 countries warned Russia about the possible confiscation of all frozen assets in favor of UkraineDecember 9, 01:19 AM • 11033 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 15344 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 18863 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 11097 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 4662 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 20795 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 14349 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 50719 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 46175 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 45789 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 4396 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 21287 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 57779 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 64019 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 74136 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
YouTube
Time (magazine)

Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Russian attack drones attacked gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group on December 9. The enemy targeted critically important equipment, damage was recorded, but there were no casualties.

Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - Naftogaz
naftogaz.com

Russia once again attacked gas infrastructure in Ukraine with drones, there is destruction, specialists are working on restoration, Naftogaz Group reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In the morning of December 9, Russian attack drones attacked gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group. The enemy targeted critical equipment on which uninterrupted gas supply for Ukrainians depends. Fortunately, there were no casualties. At the same time, damage was recorded

- Naftogaz reported.

Company specialists and operational services, as indicated, "are already working on site and doing everything possible to restore the operation of damaged facilities as soon as possible." "Naftogaz employees are currently eliminating the consequences of all previous Russian attacks on gas infrastructure. I thank everyone," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Kherson CHP operation suspended due to Russian attacks: over 40,000 subscribers left without heat04.12.25, 11:28 • 3460 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine