Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - Naftogaz

naftogaz.com

Russia once again attacked gas infrastructure in Ukraine with drones, there is destruction, specialists are working on restoration, Naftogaz Group reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In the morning of December 9, Russian attack drones attacked gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group. The enemy targeted critical equipment on which uninterrupted gas supply for Ukrainians depends. Fortunately, there were no casualties. At the same time, damage was recorded - Naftogaz reported.

Company specialists and operational services, as indicated, "are already working on site and doing everything possible to restore the operation of damaged facilities as soon as possible." "Naftogaz employees are currently eliminating the consequences of all previous Russian attacks on gas infrastructure. I thank everyone," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Kherson CHP operation suspended due to Russian attacks: over 40,000 subscribers left without heat