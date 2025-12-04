$42.200.13
December 3, 11:09 PM • 15801 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 27993 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 29592 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 40821 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 47685 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 26008 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29139 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26059 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25898 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31116 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Kherson CHP operation suspended due to Russian attacks: over 40,000 subscribers left without heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Due to shelling of the Kherson CHP by Russian occupiers, over 40,000 city residents were left without heat. The station suffered serious damage, and alternative heating methods are being sought, along with negotiations with partners to provide the population with heaters.

Kherson CHP operation suspended due to Russian attacks: over 40,000 subscribers left without heat

Due to the shelling of the Kherson CHP by Russian occupiers, more than 40,000 residents of the city were left without heat. The station suffered serious damage, and alternative heating methods for the population are currently being sought. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

Over the past few days, Russian occupiers have intensively attacked the Kherson CHP – they struck with drones, artillery, and other types of weapons. The entirely civilian facility, which provided heat to the city's residents, suffered serious damage: the station's premises and equipment were damaged. Terrorists are once again fighting against the civilian population.

- the message says.

Due to this, the operation of the CHP was suspended, and 470 buildings were left without heat. This is more than 40.5 thousand subscribers.

Prokudin noted that due to this, an operational meeting is being convened to consider options for alternative heat supply for those homes that were connected to the CHP.

"At the same time, we are negotiating with partners to provide Kherson residents with electric heaters and other heating devices," he wrote.

Invincibility Points continue to operate in the city. There you can warm up, charge your phone, and contact your relatives.

In Odesa region, Russia attacked a DTEK facility: 50,000 families without electricity04.12.25, 09:39 • 2226 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson