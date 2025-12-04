Kherson CHP operation suspended due to Russian attacks: over 40,000 subscribers left without heat

Due to the shelling of the Kherson CHP by Russian occupiers, more than 40,000 residents of the city were left without heat. The station suffered serious damage, and alternative heating methods for the population are currently being sought. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

Over the past few days, Russian occupiers have intensively attacked the Kherson CHP – they struck with drones, artillery, and other types of weapons. The entirely civilian facility, which provided heat to the city's residents, suffered serious damage: the station's premises and equipment were damaged. Terrorists are once again fighting against the civilian population. - the message says.

Due to this, the operation of the CHP was suspended, and 470 buildings were left without heat. This is more than 40.5 thousand subscribers.

Prokudin noted that due to this, an operational meeting is being convened to consider options for alternative heat supply for those homes that were connected to the CHP.

"At the same time, we are negotiating with partners to provide Kherson residents with electric heaters and other heating devices," he wrote.

Invincibility Points continue to operate in the city. There you can warm up, charge your phone, and contact your relatives.

