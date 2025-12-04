In Odesa region, Russia attacked a DTEK facility: 50,000 families without electricity

Tonight, as a result of the shelling of Odesa by Russian drones, a DTEK energy facility was damaged. More than 50,000 homes were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Energy workers are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity to people as quickly as possible.

Currently, 9,500 families already have electricity thanks to backup schemes, but 51,800 homes are still temporarily without power.

The damage is significant. Repairs will take time - the post says.

Recall

As a result of a drone attack on Odesa on the night of December 4, five people were injured. A fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, and an administrative building and high-rise buildings were damaged.