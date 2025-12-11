$42.280.10
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 2970 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 16397 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 31677 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 30981 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 32769 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 29019 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 26817 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 33344 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22338 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

During the night, Russians attacked energy facilities in Kremenchuk district, causing fires due to falling debris and direct hits. Air defense shot down a significant number of targets, no casualties reported.

Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires broke out

In the Poltava region, Russia attacked energy facilities at night, there were falling debris and direct hits, fires broke out at the facilities, said acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

At night, the Russians again attacked energy facilities in the Kremenchuk district. Air defense was working. A significant number of targets were shot down. Due to falling debris and direct hits, fires broke out at the facilities.

- Kohut stated.

"All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he noted.

Addition

Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure at night, not only in Poltava, but also in Odesa region.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast