Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Poltava region: fires broke out

In the Poltava region, Russia attacked energy facilities at night, there were falling debris and direct hits, fires broke out at the facilities, said acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

At night, the Russians again attacked energy facilities in the Kremenchuk district. Air defense was working. A significant number of targets were shot down. Due to falling debris and direct hits, fires broke out at the facilities. - Kohut stated.

"All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he noted.

Addition

Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure at night, not only in Poltava, but also in Odesa region.

