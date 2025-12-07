The Russian army attacked energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk district: technical equipment damaged
During the night, the Russian army attacked energy sector enterprises in Kremenchuk district, causing disruptions in heat and water supply. As a result of the attack, technical equipment was damaged, and fires broke out.
During the night, the Russian army attacked energy sector enterprises in the Kremenchuk district, resulting in disruptions to heat and water supply in some areas of the community. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, according to UNN.
Details
Tonight, the Russians launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. Several energy sector enterprises in the Kremenchuk district came under attack. Fires broke out as a result of direct hits and falling debris. Technical equipment was damaged.
Falling debris from an enemy drone damaged an outbuilding on the territory of a private household. No information about casualties has been received.
"Due to the attack, there are disruptions to heat and water supply in some areas of the community. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," Kohut added.
Recall
On the night of December 7, the Russian army launched a combined strike on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk. In some areas of the city, there are disruptions to electricity, water, and heat supply.