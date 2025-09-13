Ukrzaliznytsia appointed an additional train on the Kremenchuk - Kyiv route

Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed an additional train No. 795/796 Kremenchuk – Kyiv. The company announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

The train will run from Kremenchuk and Kyiv on September 23, 25, 26, 29, 30 and October 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13 this year.

It will depart from Kremenchuk at 06:00 and arrive in Kyiv at 11:28. Departure from Kyiv will be at 12:33, arrival in Kremenchuk – at 18:04.

The train will stop at Znamianka, Taras Shevchenko, Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi stations, as well as within Kyiv – Vydubychi-Trypilska station.

The train will include compartment and open-plan carriages, adapted for transporting passengers in the format of seating. Passengers are asked to pay attention to the relevant messages and markings when purchasing tickets.

First trains from Uzhhorod on European gauge departed for Europe