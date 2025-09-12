$41.210.09
First trains from Uzhhorod on European gauge departed for Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

On September 12, 280 passengers departed on direct flights from Uzhhorod to Bratislava, Budapest, and Vienna. This marks the beginning of regular service, which opens up new travel opportunities and integrates Ukrainian infrastructure into the European transport space.

Today, September 12, 280 passengers departed on direct flights from Uzhhorod to Bratislava, Budapest, and Vienna. This was reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Communities and Territories Development, according to UNN.

Details

Today, 280 passengers departed on direct flights to Bratislava, Budapest, and Vienna. This is the beginning of regular service, which opens up new travel opportunities to European capitals for Ukrainians. This launch opens a new page in Ukraine's integration with the European Union. Ukrainian cities receive direct railway connections with the EU, and our infrastructure becomes part of a common transport space

 - Kuleba wrote. 

Schedule: No. 961/618 Uzhhorod – Bratislava (daily); No. 146 Uzhhorod – Budapest – Vienna (daily).

From December 2025 - after the schedule update - passengers will be offered convenient connections with domestic flights, including more night trains. Separately, from September 12, a new route No. 644/647 on the Eurotrack started: Zahony – Berehove – Borzhava. It will directly connect Berehove with the railway hub in Zahony, from where trains depart throughout Hungary

- Kuleba added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the opening of the Eurotrack, a part of the European railway network that connects Ukraine with Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna. The 22 km long track will be the first step in integrating Ukrainian railways into the EU, and trains will start operating from September 12. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

