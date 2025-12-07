$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 28147 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 36978 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 46246 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 44845 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 51402 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 52297 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 38513 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 78038 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 42835 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38518 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces destroyed 179 air targets during night air attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 179 air targets, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, as well as attack drones, during a combined Russian attack on critical infrastructure facilities on the night of December 7. Hits by 65 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, and the attack is ongoing.

Defense Forces destroyed 179 air targets during night air attack

On the night of December 7, Russian occupation forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure. Defenders of the Ukrainian sky successfully destroyed or suppressed 179 enemy aerial targets, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, as well as attack drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the massive attack, 246 aerial attack assets were detected and tracked. These included:

  • 241 Shahed-type, "Gerbera" and other types of attack UAVs (about 150 of them were "Shaheds");
    • 3 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal";
      • 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

        Air defense repelled the attack with the involvement of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

        Russia attacked infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk: the city is experiencing power, water, and heat outages07.12.25, 02:14 • 2526 views

        As of 9:00 AM, 179 targets were shot down/suppressed by air defense:

        • 175 enemy UAVs (Shahed, "Gerbera" and others);
          • 2 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal";
            • 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

              It is reported that 65 attack UAVs hit 14 locations. The attack is ongoing as of 09:00, and enemy drones remain in the airspace.

              The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 160 enemy attacks in one day: the General Staff updated battle maps07.12.25, 09:00 • 336 views

              Stepan Haftko

              War in Ukraine
              Electricity outage schedules
              Energy
              Heating
              Air raid alert
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Power outage
              Electricity
              Ukrainian Air Force
              Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
              Shahed-136
              9K720 Iskander
              Ukraine
              Kremenchuk