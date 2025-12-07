Defense Forces destroyed 179 air targets during night air attack

On the night of December 7, Russian occupation forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure. Defenders of the Ukrainian sky successfully destroyed or suppressed 179 enemy aerial targets, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, as well as attack drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the massive attack, 246 aerial attack assets were detected and tracked. These included:

241 Shahed-type, "Gerbera" and other types of attack UAVs (about 150 of them were "Shaheds");

3 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal";

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Air defense repelled the attack with the involvement of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

As of 9:00 AM, 179 targets were shot down/suppressed by air defense:

175 enemy UAVs (Shahed, "Gerbera" and others);

2 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal";

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

It is reported that 65 attack UAVs hit 14 locations. The attack is ongoing as of 09:00, and enemy drones remain in the airspace.

