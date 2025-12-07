$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 27921 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 36565 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 45899 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 44516 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 51170 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 52228 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 38467 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 77882 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 42755 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38495 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 160 enemy attacks in one day: the General Staff updated battle maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

On December 6, 161 combat engagements took place at the front, the most difficult situation being in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian army stormed 45 times. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 60 air strikes, and carried out 4291 shellings.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 160 enemy attacks in one day: the General Staff updated battle maps

Over the past day, December 6, 161 combat engagements took place at the front. The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, which the Russian army stormed 45 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated December 7, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 60 air strikes, used 57 missiles and dropped 143 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4291 shellings, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6360 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Malomykhailivka, Danylivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Veselianka of Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka of Kherson region

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove and towards Izbytske and Kolodyazhne.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne and in the directions of Novoselivka, Drobycheve, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards the settlements of Stepanivka, Sofiivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor towards Novyi Shakhove, Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Stepove, Uspenivka, Pavlivka and in the direction of Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks in the area of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke and in the direction of Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

On December 6, Russian troops lost 1080 servicemen, 33 artillery systems and 3 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.25 amounted to more than 1.18 million personnel.

