The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 160 enemy attacks in one day: the General Staff updated battle maps

Over the past day, December 6, 161 combat engagements took place at the front. The most difficult situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, which the Russian army stormed 45 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated December 7, 2025.

According to operational information as of 08:00, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 60 air strikes, used 57 missiles and dropped 143 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4291 shellings, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6360 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Malomykhailivka, Danylivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Veselianka of Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka of Kherson region - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck four areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove and towards Izbytske and Kolodyazhne.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne and in the directions of Novoselivka, Drobycheve, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards the settlements of Stepanivka, Sofiivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor towards Novyi Shakhove, Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Stepove, Uspenivka, Pavlivka and in the direction of Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks in the area of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke and in the direction of Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On December 6, Russian troops lost 1080 servicemen, 33 artillery systems and 3 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.25 amounted to more than 1.18 million personnel.

