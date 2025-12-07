Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - Hegseth

The United States Armed Forces are analyzing how autonomous weapon systems are being used in the war in Ukraine to apply these developments in their own operations in the future. This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation forum in California, UNN reports with reference to the US Department of Defense on social network X.

We see autonomy in Ukraine. We, our army, are learning from this. - said Pete Hegseth.

He noted that along with autonomous weapons, artificial intelligence technologies will play a key role in future wars.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that US allies need to increase their defense budgets. According to Hegseth, the United States plans to form a global defense system together with its partners.

"This will form a powerful joint defense shield with well-armed allies around the world who are ready for their own defense, protecting their and common interests," the US Secretary of Defense added.

Recall

Pentagon officials stated that Washington is not yet satisfied with Europe's progress in building up its defense capabilities after Russia's expanded invasion of Ukraine in 2022. American officials told their counterparts that if Europe does not meet the deadline by 2027, the US may cease participation in some NATO defense coordination mechanisms.

