Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - Hegseth

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 22751 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 29774 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 39997 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 38931 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 46911 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 50706 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 37518 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 74058 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41640 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38170 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
96%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was finedVideoDecember 6, 05:30 PM • 16425 views
Car crashes into bus with 26 Ukrainians in Poland: what is knownDecember 6, 06:12 PM • 4474 views
Moldova requested emergency electricity assistance from Romania after Russia's attack on UkraineDecember 6, 06:23 PM • 3732 views
Europe is your closest ally, not a problem: Tusk addresses the US after the publication of the security strategyVideoDecember 6, 06:46 PM • 3242 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in UkraineDecember 6, 09:24 PM • 9760 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 28621 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 40274 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 54562 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 74059 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 64089 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 31259 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 39973 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 41657 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 55643 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 54187 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - Hegseth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The US Armed Forces are analyzing the use of autonomous weapon systems in the war in Ukraine to apply these developments in their own operations. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth emphasized that AI will play a key role in future wars, calling on allies to increase defense budgets.

Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - Hegseth

The United States Armed Forces are analyzing how autonomous weapon systems are being used in the war in Ukraine to apply these developments in their own operations in the future. This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation forum in California, UNN reports with reference to the US Department of Defense on social network X.

We see autonomy in Ukraine. We, our army, are learning from this.

- said Pete Hegseth.

He noted that along with autonomous weapons, artificial intelligence technologies will play a key role in future wars.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that US allies need to increase their defense budgets. According to Hegseth, the United States plans to form a global defense system together with its partners.

"This will form a powerful joint defense shield with well-armed allies around the world who are ready for their own defense, protecting their and common interests," the US Secretary of Defense added.

Recall

Pentagon officials stated that Washington is not yet satisfied with Europe's progress in building up its defense capabilities after Russia's expanded invasion of Ukraine in 2022. American officials told their counterparts that if Europe does not meet the deadline by 2027, the US may cease participation in some NATO defense coordination mechanisms.

"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu03.12.25, 10:06 • 54188 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Pete Hegseth
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
NATO
United States
Ukraine