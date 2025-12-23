Russia attacked Poltava region: two wounded at an enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
Russians attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community, as a result of which two people were injured. Medics are providing them with assistance, and life support facilities are operating normally.
Russians struck an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.
Today afternoon, air raid sirens sounded several times in Poltava region. During one of them, Russians struck an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community. Two people were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.
According to him, all relevant services are working at the scene. Life support facilities for the population are operating as usual.
Russian shelling on December 23: "Zaporizhstal" completely de-energized23.12.25, 11:54 • 3698 views