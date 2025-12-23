Russia attacked Poltava region: two wounded at an enterprise

$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 880 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 5024 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 17041 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 16060 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 21532 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 14622 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16441 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22049 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37700 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 20766 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 7098 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 15642 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 12927 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 10999 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 4958 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 4030 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 17004 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 21499 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 84836 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 13116 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 15803 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 23021 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25297 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 47792 views
Russia attacked Poltava region: two wounded at an enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Russians attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community, as a result of which two people were injured. Medics are providing them with assistance, and life support facilities are operating normally.

Russia attacked Poltava region: two wounded at an enterprise

Russians struck an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community, two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

Today afternoon, air raid sirens sounded several times in Poltava region. During one of them, Russians struck an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community. Two people were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

- Kohut reported.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the scene. Life support facilities for the population are operating as usual.

Russian shelling on December 23: "Zaporizhstal" completely de-energized23.12.25, 11:54 • 3698 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Kremenchuk