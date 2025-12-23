Russian shelling on December 23: "Zaporizhstal" completely de-energized

Photo: PJSC "Zaporizhstal"

Due to massive Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities on December 23, PJSC "Zaporizhstal" was completely de-energized, which led to an emergency shutdown of production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's website.

As reported by the press service, the team of PJSC "Zaporizhstal" carried out an operational switch to alternative power sources and a subsequent safe shutdown of production processes in accordance with the company's anti-crisis action regulations.

Thanks to timely response and professional coordinated actions of personnel, as well as emergency measures taken to minimize abnormal situations, it was possible to avoid a man-made accident and reduce the level of emissions into the atmosphere. There is no threat to the life and health of employees and citizens - added the press service.

Currently, the company has implemented operational solutions to stabilize the internal energy system.

Further restoration of production will be carried out after the restoration of external energy supply - the message says.

On the morning of December 23, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency and unscheduled power outages were applied in a number of regions.