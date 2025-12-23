Russian shelling on December 23: "Zaporizhstal" completely de-energized

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
08:27 AM • 4562 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 14358 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 31255 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 47525 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 71737 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 42862 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 36218 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30209 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25964 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21883 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 24061 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 25261 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 24501 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 24623 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 25280 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 71739 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 54040 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 82795 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 104480 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 139355 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Vitali Klitschko
Anthony Blinken
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
California
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 3112 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 18951 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 21478 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 43817 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 40907 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Forbes
Financial Times
Heating

Russian shelling on December 23: "Zaporizhstal" completely de-energized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On December 23, PJSC "Zaporizhstal" was completely de-energized due to massive Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, which led to an emergency shutdown of production. Thanks to the prompt actions of the personnel, a man-made accident was avoided and emissions were minimized.

Russian shelling on December 23: "Zaporizhstal" completely de-energized
Photo: PJSC "Zaporizhstal"

Due to massive Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities on December 23, PJSC "Zaporizhstal" was completely de-energized, which led to an emergency shutdown of production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's website.

Details

As reported by the press service, the team of PJSC "Zaporizhstal" carried out an operational switch to alternative power sources and a subsequent safe shutdown of production processes in accordance with the company's anti-crisis action regulations.

Thanks to timely response and professional coordinated actions of personnel, as well as emergency measures taken to minimize abnormal situations, it was possible to avoid a man-made accident and reduce the level of emissions into the atmosphere. There is no threat to the life and health of employees and citizens

 - added the press service.

Currently, the company has implemented operational solutions to stabilize the internal energy system.

Further restoration of production will be carried out after the restoration of external energy supply

- the message says.

Recall

On the morning of December 23, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, causing explosions and damage to civilian infrastructure. Emergency and unscheduled power outages were applied in a number of regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine