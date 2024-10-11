Lviv RMA bans officials from using Telegram on official devices
Kyiv • UNN
The Lviv Regional Military Administration banned the use of Telegram on official devices and conducted outreach. Territorial communities were given recommendations on how to restrict the use of the messenger.
The Lviv Regional Military Administration has banned the use of Telegram on official devices. RMA employees conducted explanatory work with the RMA, and territorial communities were given recommendations to restrict the use of this messenger in their institutions. This was reported by the press service of the RMA, according to UNN.
“The Lviv Regional Military Administration has taken a number of measures to implement the ban on the use of Telegram on official devices. In particular, administrative actions have been taken to restrict the installation and use of the messenger on official computers, and the exchange of official information through this channel is prohibited,” the statement said.
The RMA noted that all devices were checked for the presence of the installed application, and employees were educated.
“As part of technical measures, restrictions have been implemented on the administration's local network to install and use both the client version and the web version of Telegram. In addition, the territorial communities of Lviv region have received basic recommendations on restricting the use of this messenger in their institutions and are already taking the necessary measures to implement them,” the RMA added.
The administration emphasized that the main reason for the ban was that Telegram is actively used by the enemy to conduct cyber operations, including phishing attacks, spreading malware, collecting information about users' geolocation, and adjusting missile strikes.
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada has banned the use of Telegram on official devices in accordance with the decision of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting introduces restrictions on the use of Telegram on official devices. A separate network segment is created for media analysis on Telegram, separated from the internal network of the National Council.