Dozens of tigers die after bird flu outbreak in Vietnam's zoos

Dozens of tigers have died in zoos in southern Vietnam after an outbreak of bird flu, according to state media, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

It was reported that three lions and panthers, as well as 47 tigers, have died from the virus since August.

The H5N1 outbreak occurred at the Vuon Xoai Zoo near Ho Chi Minh City and at the My Quynh Safari Park in the neighboring province of Long An.

An official told Reuters news agency that the animals probably fell ill after being fed meat from infected chickens.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health reported that two samples taken from dead tigers tested positive for bird flu, and officials are “tracking the source of the chicken to determine the cause.

The zoos declined to comment when contacted by the AFP news agency.

Advice on the World Health Organization (WHO) website warns against eating raw or undercooked meat and eggs from regions where there are outbreaks of bird flu due to the high risk of infection.

The H5N1 strain of the virus primarily affects animals, and the WHO says that almost all human infections occur as a result of close contact with infected live or dead birds or contaminated environments.

Since 2022, there has been an increase in the number of reports of fatal outbreaks among mammals caused by influenza viruses, including H5N1.

Since 2003, about 900 cases of human infection have been reported, more than half of which resulted in death.

