US and Philippines launch military exercises after China's maneuvers around Taiwan

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 7610 views

05:56 AM • 12695 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42218 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144057 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 192658 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120137 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353801 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178134 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147740 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196948 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14214 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 8398 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20103 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27208 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 22819 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 7610 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 5100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 12695 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23044 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 42218 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27099 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29414 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42911 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51083 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139469 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

US and Philippines launch military exercises after China's maneuvers around Taiwan

Kyiv • UNN

 10920 views

Thousands of U.S. and Philippine troops have begun the annual Kamandag exercise in the northern and western Philippines. This follows Chinese maneuvers near Taiwan and a collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

US and Philippines launch military exercises after China's maneuvers around Taiwan

Thousands of U.S. and Philippine troops began joint exercises in the north and west of the Philippines on Tuesday after China conducted large-scale drills around Taiwan and a Chinese ship collided with a Philippine patrol boat, UNN reports citing AFP.

Details

The annual Kamandag, or Venom, exercise is aimed at protecting the northern coast of the Philippines' main island of Luzon, which is about 800 kilometers from self-governing Taiwan.

The joint US-Philippine exercise comes after Chinese maneuvers around Taiwan and a few days after a collision between a Chinese and Philippine vessel in the South China Sea. The Philippine government announced that the BRP Datu Cabaylo, a civilian patrol vessel, sustained minor damage on October 11 when it was "intentionally hit" by a "Chinese maritime police" ship. The crew was unharmed and later directed the vessel to Titus.

This was the latest in a series of clashes between the two countries on the strategic waterway, which is almost entirely claimed by Beijing.

The commander of the Philippine Marine Corps, Major General Arturo Rojas, emphasized at the opening ceremony in Manila on Tuesday that the Kamandag exercise was long planned and "had nothing to do with what is happening in the region.

The exercise will reportedly focus on live-fire exercises along the northern coast of Luzon, while other activities will be conducted on the tiny Philippine islands between Luzon and Taiwan.

"This is a coastal defense doctrine. The doctrine states that a potential aggressor can be directed to our territory," Brigadier General Vicente Blanco, the Philippine exercise commander, told reporters.

"We are not training to join the fight (for Taiwan)," he added.

US Marine Corps spokesman Colonel Stuart Glenn said the drills are aimed at helping the United States and its allies respond to "any crisis or contingency.

The western Philippine island of Palawan, which overlooks the South China Sea, will also host part of the exercise.

The U.S. and the Philippines are bringing in just over a thousand participants each, while smaller numbers of Australian, British, Japanese, and South Korean forces are also participating.

According to the press kit, the planned activities also included an amphibious landing and chemical and biological weapons defense exercises.

China launches military exercises around Taiwan14.10.24, 02:33 • 16397 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Marine Corps
South China Sea
Philippines
Taiwan
China
United States
