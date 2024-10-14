China launches military exercises around Taiwan
Kyiv • UNN
China has been conducting military exercises near Taiwan, focusing on increasing combat readiness and blockading key areas. Taiwan condemned these actions and sent its troops in response.
China has launched military exercises around Taiwan. This was reported by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Chinese military, the exercises are focused on increasing combat readiness at sea and in the air, as well as blockading key ports and areas. The drills also include strikes on land and sea targets.
China's military spokesperson said the drills were a serious warning to Taiwan's armed forces. In response to Beijing's actions, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense condemned the exercise and announced that it would send its troops to the region.