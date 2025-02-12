ukenru
Reproductive Health Day, International Day of Science and Humanism: what else is celebrated on February 12

Reproductive Health Day, International Day of Science and Humanism: what else is celebrated on February 12

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26392 views

On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.

Today, February 12, is the Day of Sexual and Reproductive Health, which aims to raise awareness and promote important discussions about sexual and reproductive health, UNN reports.

Every year, on February 12, the World Sexual and Reproductive Health Day is celebrated. This day has become an important tool in the fight against stigmatization of topics related to intimate health and emphasizes the importance of providing access to the necessary information for people around the world.

Despite the fact that sexual and reproductive health is a fundamental aspect of overall well-being, in many cultures these topics are often taboo. Sexual and Reproductive Health Day promotes human rights, ensures equal access to health services, and raises awareness of the importance of awareness and education in these areas.

On this day, organizations, government agencies, and activists remind us of key issues such as contraception, family planning, access to health services for women and men, prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, and other important aspects of sexual and reproductive health.

Military personnel will have access to free storage of reproductive cells: how it will work24.01.25, 17:00 • 30194 views

Also on February 12, the planet marks the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, known as Red Hand Day. This day was established by the United Nations in 2009, when a protocol prohibiting the participation of minors in hostilities came into force.

The International Day of Remembrance of Child Soldiers has become an important step in the fight against the forced recruitment of children into armies and other armed groups. With the support of more than 100 countries and numerous international organizations, this day aims to draw attention to the problem and call for an end to the use of children in war.

According to estimates, about 250,000 children worldwide are part of armies and armed groups in 20 countries, including Palestine, Uganda, Sudan, Myanmar, and Colombia.

occupiers encourage children from tnt to study in military educational institutions of russia05.02.25, 01:02 • 30030 views

Another holiday on February 12 is Darwin's Day or the International Day of Science and Humanism, which falls on the birthday of the famous scientist Charles Darwin. This holiday was initiated in 1995 by Dr. Robert Stephens, and later the idea was taken up by Professor Massimo Pigliucci in 1997, together with Amanda Chesworth in 2000.

The main goal of Darwin Day is to encourage humanity to embrace the principles of scientific thinking, curiosity, and intellectual courage. The holiday is dedicated not only to the ideas of Darwin himself, but also to the general spread of science and understanding of the importance of scientific achievements in the modern world.

On this day, lectures, seminars and other events dedicated to science and its development are held around the world. Darwin Day is also a great opportunity to popularize scientific knowledge and fight against anti-scientific beliefs, as well as to support the ideals of humanism that promote the development of humanity based on reason, ethics and compassion.

Earth's inner core could have changed shape - study11.02.25, 09:47 • 27135 views

On February 12, the Christian world honors the memory of St. Meletios, Archbishop of Antioch, who was one of the great fighters for the Orthodox faith during the struggle against the Arian heresy. He first served as a bishop in Sebastia, which is in modern-day Armenia, and later, by order of Emperor Constantine, was appointed Archbishop of Antioch to fight the Arian heresy.

St. Meletius was known for his zeal in defending the true faith, which led to his being expelled from the see three times because of the intrigues of the Arian, who received support from the emperor.

Nevertheless, the saint remained steadfast in his struggle, and his meekness and wisdom helped to strengthen the faith of his flock.

According to the new calendar, Anton, Yevgeny, Maria, and Alexey celebrate their birthdays.

A man wreaked havoc on the high altar of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican08.02.25, 19:26 • 39906 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
colombiaColombia
united-nationsUnited Nations
myanmarMyanmar
armeniaArmenia
sudanSudan
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

Contact us about advertising