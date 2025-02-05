Russians are forcibly recruiting children from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine to military institutions of the Russian Federation, preparing them for future wars. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, the enemy has introduced the possibility of early enrollment of children in Russian military educational institutions without any exams in the TOT of Ukraine.

In fact, this means creating special quotas for schoolchildren from the TOT so that as many of them as possible can be sent to military schools in Russia. The Kremlin's main goal is to integrate them into the Russian legal, educational and political space from an early age, deprive them of their Ukrainian identity and make them part of its military machine - CNS writes.

"Studying at such military institutions automatically leads to further signing of contracts with the occupier's army, which means that they become an instrument of the Kremlin's new wars of aggression," the CNS added.

Recall

In the occupied Luhansk region, the invaders continue to recruit children to the Russian "youth army". The occupiers plan to double the number of such centers by 2025 to destroy the Ukrainian identity of young people.

