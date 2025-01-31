the Russians are confiscating the homes of Ukrainians who refused to live under occupation - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainians who left the TOT for the territory controlled by Ukraine have begun to have their homes forcibly confiscated. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

It is noted that the Russian occupation administration (ROA) continues to legalize looting and appropriation of real estate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, the head of the occupation authorities in the TOT of Donetsk region, Denys Pushylin, announced his intention to forcibly "seize" the homes of Ukrainians who left the occupation for the territory controlled by Ukraine or other so-called "unfriendly" countries.

Formally, the occupiers brazenly call this a "temporary" solution, allegedly to create a so-called "maneuverable fund" and "efficient use" of abandoned apartments. However, it is obvious that the ROA is not going to return any apartments to their owners. This is a completely false deception, which hides the true essence of the Russian Federation - to rob, take away other people's property and use the stolen for their own criminal purposes - the CNS said in a statement.

According to the CNS, this criminal scheme is not new - the occupiers have already confiscated Ukrainian enterprises, land plots and other property because of the reluctance of local residents to receive a "red passport," and now they are trying to legalize the theft of housing.

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers.

