the Russians are confiscating the homes of Ukrainians who refused to live under occupation - CNS

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67384 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89555 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106289 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129173 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133658 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103714 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101958 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46299 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117290 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51967 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111829 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 67384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129173 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155588 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18956 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23153 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111829 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117290 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139705 views
the Russians are confiscating the homes of Ukrainians who refused to live under occupation - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72202 views

The Russian occupation authorities are introducing a scheme of forced confiscation of apartments of Ukrainians who have left the occupied territories. Pushilin announced the creation of a “maneuverable fund” of confiscated housing.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainians who left the TOT for the territory controlled by Ukraine have begun to have their homes forcibly confiscated. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian occupation administration (ROA) continues to legalize looting and appropriation of real estate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, the head of the occupation authorities in the TOT of Donetsk region, Denys Pushylin, announced his intention to forcibly "seize" the homes of Ukrainians who left the occupation for the territory controlled by Ukraine or other so-called "unfriendly" countries.

Formally, the occupiers brazenly call this a "temporary" solution, allegedly to create a so-called "maneuverable fund" and "efficient use" of abandoned apartments. However, it is obvious that the ROA is not going to return any apartments to their owners. This is a completely false deception, which hides the true essence of the Russian Federation - to rob, take away other people's property and use the stolen for their own criminal purposes

- the CNS said in a statement.

According to the CNS, this criminal scheme is not new - the occupiers have already confiscated Ukrainian enterprises, land plots and other property because of the reluctance of local residents to receive a "red passport," and now they are trying to legalize the theft of housing.

Recall

The occupation authorities have introduced a new condition for receiving compensation for destroyed housing in Mariupol - an inventory of houses. However, this is impossible, as more than 500 high-rise buildings have been completely demolished by the occupiers.

Locals are leaving, migrants are coming: Russia is changing the ethnic composition of the population in the TOT27.01.25, 05:19 • 137190 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

