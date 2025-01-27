Locals are leaving, migrants are coming: Russia is changing the ethnic composition of the population in the TOT

The invaders bring migrants to the temporarily occupied territories to change the ethnic composition of the region and because of the refusal of the locals to cooperate. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that local residents continue to refuse to work for the occupation administrations or leave the cities.

According to the CNS, in 2024 alone, almost 12 thousand foreign citizens and stateless persons were registered in the occupied Luhansk region. For comparison, at the end of 2023, there were approximately 3,800 such persons.

According to the Eastern Human Rights Group, in 11 months of 2024, 109 applications for invitations to enter the Russian Federation were accepted, 101 visas of various categories were issued and extended, and 516 applications for residence permits were granted. However, even such actions do not solve the key problems of the region, such as distrust of the occupation authorities, lack of infrastructure and personnel crisis - the CNS said in a statement.

"In fact, realizing that the local population will continue to resist, the occupiers are conducting ethnic replacement in the region. Instead of Ukrainians who leave or are deported by Russia, terrorists bring migrants from Central Asia or Russians from depressed regions of Russia," the CNS summarized.

Recall

The occupiers encourage migrants from Central Asia to move to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. Russia is trying to change the demographic composition of the region, displacing the Ukrainian population.

