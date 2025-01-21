Occupants intensify repressions against Ukrainians in Zaporizhzhia TOT

Russians are intensifying repressions against the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, Russian guards persecute TOT residents with pro-Ukrainian views.

Under the guise of providing "security" at more than 180 public events in Melitopol, Berdiansk and other occupied areas, the Russian Guard is using its resources to suppress resistance. At the same time, the announced "checks" for explosive devices are actually used to intimidate and search for activists who resist the occupation regime - CNS writes.

It is noted that the so-called special units of the SOBR and OMON, acting as punitive bodies, forcibly accompanied more than 2,500 events organized by the occupiers. As a result of the repressions, more than 70 people suspected of "crimes" were detained, which are actually pretexts for fighting pro-Ukrainian citizens.

Recall

Russia plans to increase conscription of Ukrainians for military service in the occupied territories in the spring. Conscripts are forced to sign contracts and sent to the front line.