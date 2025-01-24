Military personnel will have access to free storage of reproductive cells: how it will work

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 91974 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100808 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108760 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111563 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103888 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135873 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120224 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66796 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114963 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38270 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36345 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 91974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132289 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157228 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29617 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36345 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114963 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120224 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140478 views
Actual
Military personnel will have access to free storage of reproductive cells: how it will work

Military personnel will have access to free storage of reproductive cells: how it will work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30196 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for free storage of military personnel's reproductive cells in medical institutions. The state budget for 2025 provides UAH 190 million for the project.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for storing reproductive cells of military personnel in case they lose their reproductive functions while performing their duties in defense of the state. The military will be able to donate and store their reproductive cells in medical institutions free of charge. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

"The government has approved the procedure for storing reproductive cells of military personnel in case they lose their reproductive functions while performing their duties in the defense of the state," the statement said, adding that the decision was made at a government meeting on January 24.

It is reported that, according to the new procedure, military personnel will be able to donate and store their reproductive cells free of charge in medical institutions that provide assisted reproductive technology services. This opportunity will be available to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and employees of other structures involved in combat operations or national security measures.

"The state budget for 2025 allocates UAH 190 million for this project. Servicemen and women will be able to apply to designated medical institutions that will conclude contracts with the NHSU for the donation and further storage of their reproductive cells. Those who have previously donated biological material and are storing it at their own expense will be entitled to further free storage after submitting an application to a healthcare facility," the Ministry of Health informs.

How it will work:

- Cell sampling will be preceded by a medical examination, which will be sent to a medical facility by the unit commander;

- the collection of reproductive cells will be carried out in a medical facility at the request of the serviceman and upon the referral of the attending physician;

- collection and storage of cryopreserved reproductive cells will be carried out in accordance with the procedure for the use of assisted reproductive technologies.

To launch the project, the government must also approve the procedure for using budget funds, and the NHSU must conclude appropriate agreements with medical institutions on medical services for the provision of reproductive cell collection, cryopreservation, and storage. After that, the list of institutions that can be contacted will be made public.

Addendum Addendum

In 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Preserving the Gene Pool of the Ukrainian People," which allows clinics to store frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers in cryobanks for three years.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsHealth
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising