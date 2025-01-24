Military personnel will have access to free storage of reproductive cells: how it will work

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for storing reproductive cells of military personnel in case they lose their reproductive functions while performing their duties in defense of the state. The military will be able to donate and store their reproductive cells in medical institutions free of charge. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

"The government has approved the procedure for storing reproductive cells of military personnel in case they lose their reproductive functions while performing their duties in the defense of the state," the statement said, adding that the decision was made at a government meeting on January 24.

It is reported that, according to the new procedure, military personnel will be able to donate and store their reproductive cells free of charge in medical institutions that provide assisted reproductive technology services. This opportunity will be available to the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and employees of other structures involved in combat operations or national security measures.

"The state budget for 2025 allocates UAH 190 million for this project. Servicemen and women will be able to apply to designated medical institutions that will conclude contracts with the NHSU for the donation and further storage of their reproductive cells. Those who have previously donated biological material and are storing it at their own expense will be entitled to further free storage after submitting an application to a healthcare facility," the Ministry of Health informs.

How it will work:

- Cell sampling will be preceded by a medical examination, which will be sent to a medical facility by the unit commander;

- the collection of reproductive cells will be carried out in a medical facility at the request of the serviceman and upon the referral of the attending physician;

- collection and storage of cryopreserved reproductive cells will be carried out in accordance with the procedure for the use of assisted reproductive technologies.

To launch the project, the government must also approve the procedure for using budget funds, and the NHSU must conclude appropriate agreements with medical institutions on medical services for the provision of reproductive cell collection, cryopreservation, and storage. After that, the list of institutions that can be contacted will be made public.

Addendum Addendum

In 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Preserving the Gene Pool of the Ukrainian People," which allows clinics to store frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers in cryobanks for three years.