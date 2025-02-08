A man wreaked havoc on the high altar of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48054 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118540 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126126 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102827 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159838 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103980 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99551 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71009 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107583 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101836 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118499 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150083 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101835 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107582 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137110 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138910 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166816 views
A man wreaked havoc on the high altar of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39907 views

At St. Peter's Basilica, an unidentified Romanian man threw candlesticks off the high altar and tried to remove the altar cloth. The offender with a mental disorder was detained by the Vatican security service.

A man desecrated the main altar of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, climbing on it and dropping to the ground six candlesticks that stood on the altar. This is reported by the Italian news agency ANSA, reports UNN.

After dropping the candlesticks, the man began removing the altar cloth, as seen in a video posted on social media. The suspect was then quickly apprehended by security agents.

According to ANSA, the Romanian-born suspect was apprehended by Vatican police before being identified and charged by agents of the Vatican Inspectorate.

"This is an episode involving a man with a serious mental disorder who was detained by Vatican police and then handed over to the Italian authorities," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office, told ANSA news agency.

According to Spanish newspaper ABC, the man was arrested because the basilica's alarm system went off when he stood on the altar.

Add

In 2023, there was a similar incident in which a man climbed the high altar and undressed, after which he was also arrested.

The Code of Canon Law, the law governing the Catholic Church, establishes in Canon 1210 that "in a sacred place" such as St. Peter's Basilica, "only that which is for the exercise or promotion of worship, piety, or religion is permitted; anything inconsistent with the sanctity of the place is prohibited.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
italyItaly
romaniaRomania
vatican-cityVatican City

