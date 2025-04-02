In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 2,886 - media
Kyiv • UNN
The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886. Rescue operations are complicated, there is a lack of equipment. In Thailand, they are looking for survivors after the collapse of a skyscraper, 74 are missing.
In Myanmar, the number of victims of the powerful earthquake has risen to 2,886. In addition, 4,639 were injured and 373 are missing, UNN writes with reference to Xinhua.
According to the information group of the State Administration Council on Wednesday, the number of victims of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on Friday rose to 2,886, 4,639 were injured and 373 are considered missing
The President of the Myanmar Red Cross Society, Mio Nyunt, stated that the main challenges in the current rescue operations include assessing the consequences of the disaster and coordinating logistics.
Due to concerns about safety in the affected areas, rescue teams faced significant difficulties in distributing supplies. According to Mio Nyunt, there is a particular shortage of heavy equipment.
In neighboring Thailand, rescuers continue to search for survivors among the rubble of a skyscraper that collapsed in the country's capital, Bangkok. At the same time, they recognized that time is working against them and there is less and less chance of finding living people.
About 70 bodies are underground... and we hope that by some miracle one or two of them are still alive
Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said that scanners detected six human-like figures, but they were not moving and showed no signs of life. Local and international experts are working to safely reach these people.
Currently, 13 deaths have been confirmed at the construction site, and 74 people are still considered missing. The total number of deaths as a result of the earthquake in Thailand is currently 20 people.