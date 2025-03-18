Myanmar's military destroyed St. Patrick's Catholic Cathedral during fighting

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16339 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106645 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168553 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106218 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342814 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173407 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144756 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196093 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124814 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Myanmar's military destroyed St. Patrick's Catholic Cathedral during fighting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11465 views

Myanmar's military junta set fire to and destroyed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Kachin State. Most of the population, including priests, fled due to fighting with rebels.

Myanmar's military destroyed St. Patrick's Catholic Cathedral during fighting

The cathedral, built by missionaries in the 1950s and considered a city landmark, was attacked as a result of fighting between the military junta and separatist rebels from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).

UNN reports with a reference to AsiaNews and ORF.

Soldiers of the military junta of Myanmar, which was planning a coup, set fire to and destroyed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Bamo, Kachin State (northern part of the country). At this time, a significant part of the population, including most of the priests and the local bishop, Raymond Sumlut Gam, fled to the surrounding forests. People were hiding due to fighting between the military junta and separatist rebels from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA).

According to media reports, the fire destroyed the Catholic Cathedral, which was built by missionaries in the 1950s and is considered a landmark of the city, dedicated to St. Patrick.

Reference

The civil war in Myanmar began in February 2021 after an attempted coup by the local army. More than four years after the start of the confrontation, Myanmar is becoming increasingly fragmented.

Prior to the escalation of the conflict, the region was home to over 407,000 people of various ethnic groups, including over 27,000 baptized Catholics. Current data shows that the Catholic population is about 35,908 people.

Recall

UNN previously reported that rebels in Myanmar announced the capture of a military base near the strategic trading city of Myawaddy on the border with Thailand, dealing a serious blow to the military regime, which has been ceding ground to opposition groups for several months.

The Hague prosecutor's office is requesting an arrest warrant for the head of the Myanmar junta27.11.24, 17:34 • 17397 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Thailand
Myanmar
