FATF to consider blacklisting Russia next week - Politico

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38938 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 142216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 191122 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119433 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 353325 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177957 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147669 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196867 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12408 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 4814 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17573 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 25221 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19757 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 1558 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 6242 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19993 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38947 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26372 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28706 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42273 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50502 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138917 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

FATF to consider blacklisting Russia next week - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33252 views

The FATF international group will decide next week whether to blacklist Russia. Ukraine has stepped up its campaign to downgrade Russia, providing evidence of its cooperation with high-risk countries.

FATF to consider blacklisting Russia next week - Politico

The International Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organization that leads the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, will decide next week whether to add Russia to its blacklist, Politico reports, citing a confidential document it has seen, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, getting on the FATF's black or gray list can seriously undermine a country's financial reputation and is considered economically disastrous for most countries.

The FATF suspended Russia's membership in February 2023 - a year after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine - but has so far refrained from downgrading it. Now, Ukraine has stepped up its campaign to change that, the newspaper writes.

Publicly, the FATF has stated that it considers Russia's aggression unacceptable and contrary to its "core principles," but in practice, downgrading Russia requires consensus from its multilateral members.

Currently, the intergovernmental body brings together about 40 countries, including China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, three times a year to assess which countries should be moved to or from the gray and black lists.

According to the document, Ukraine first requested that Russia be included in the list of high-risk jurisdictions in April 2022 and has since then been constantly - albeit unsuccessfully - providing new evidence to downgrade Moscow.

"To succeed in the latest round of meetings, Ukraine will have to convince the internal FATF body charged with reviewing nominations and supporting evidence, which meets on October 22, to recommend the proposal for formal consideration," the publication notes.

If Ukraine's latest attempt is successful, Russia will reportedly join Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar on the FATF's list of countries with the highest risk level.

The dossier submitted to the members, according to the newspaper, "emphasizes the close financial and military cooperation between Russia and high-risk countries such as North Korea and Iran." "It also emphasizes Russia's funding of private groups such as the Wagner Group and their related illegal activities," the newspaper notes.

It is also reported that "a reference to the role that channels on the Telegram messaging app and cryptocurrencies play in facilitating Russia's financing of terrorism and laundering ‘money derived from goods stolen during its invasion of Ukraine’ from grain to minerals".

Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia over deal with North Korea21.06.24, 17:30 • 45175 views

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Myanmar
Brazil
India
North Korea
Telegram
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
China
Ukraine
Iran
