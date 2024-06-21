Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia over deal with North Korea

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia over deal with North Korea

Kyiv

Russia's deepening ties with sanctioned states such as North Korea and Iran, including military cooperation and circumvention of financial sanctions, prompted Ukraine to ask the FATF to blacklist Russia at its June 23 plenary meeting.

Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia over deal with North Korea

Ukraine calls on the group for the development of financial measures to combat money laundering (FATF) to blacklist Russia at a plenary session on June 23 because of the signed agreement on a "comprehensive" partnership between the Russian Federation and the DPRK.  this is stated in the statement of the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, reports UNN

As Russia formalizes its "comprehensive" partnership with North Korea, the Ministry of Finance and the state financial monitoring service of Ukraine are calling on the Anti-Money Laundering Financial Action Group (FATF) to take appropriate action to protect the security of the global financial system and blacklist Russia at the next plenary session, which begins on June 23

- the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The ministry points out that due to failures on the battlefield, Russia is becoming more aggressive, in particular, deepening economic and military ties with North Korea. 

The Russian army continues to use ballistic missiles and ammunition purchased from North Korea in exchange for oil - contrary to UN sanctions and FATF principles. 

North Korea and Russia have agreed on mutual defense20.06.24, 15:08 • 25465 views

Russia has also stepped up cooperation with Iran, a state that is under global sanctions and is blacklisted by the FATF. the Kremlin has provided Tehran with a back door to access the international financial system, combining payment systems to circumvent SWIFT sanctions and opening a branch of the state-owned VTB Bank in Iran. Russia also relies heavily on Iranian drones to support its illegal invasion.

Russia has continued to use cyberattacks to attack critical infrastructure and the private sector of FATF member countries, stepping up its efforts last year.

The Ministry of Finance recalled that in February 2023, the FATF took an unprecedented step by suspending Russia's membership. A year later, the FATF issued an additional statement in which it "expressed serious concern about the country's growing financial ties with blacklisted States, as well as malicious cyber activity originating from Russia.

Despite these warnings, Russia has not changed its behavior. Moreover, the number and severity of violations has increased, creating additional threats to the global financial system and security, the Ministry of Finance added. 

The Russian ambassador was summoned to the South Korean Foreign Ministry because of the partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang21.06.24, 10:06 • 15858 views

