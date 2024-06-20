$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

North Korea and Russia have agreed on mutual defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25465 views

North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide immediate military assistance to each other in the event of armed aggression, according to the text of their recently signed mutual defense pact.

North Korea and Russia have agreed on mutual defense

According to the full text of the DPRK-Russian pact, both sides agreed to provide immediate military assistance if one of them encounters armed aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including a commitment to mutual defense. This is stated in the text of the pact, which was published on Thursday by Pyongyang.

"In the event that either of the two sides is put into a state of war by an armed invasion by an individual State or several States, the other side is obliged to immediately provide military and other assistance with all means at its disposal in accordance with article 51. The UN Charter and the laws of the DPRK and the Russian Federation," Article 4 of the agreement says using the initials of the official name of North Korea.

South Korea expresses concern to China over Putin's visit to the DPRK19.06.2024, 05:49 • 57733 views

The agreement also includes cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, space exploration, food and energy security.

Addition

Kremlin leader Putin openly linked Russia's deepening ties with North Korea to Ukraine's growing support for the West. The head of the Russian Federation said that Moscow can develop military-technical cooperation with Pyongyang.

North Korea and the Russian Federation are facing increasing international isolation, and the United States and its Asian allies are increasingly concerned about how much Russia will support North Korea.

South Korea will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine20.06.2024, 13:40 • 18372 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

