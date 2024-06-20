South Korea will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine

South Korea will consider supplying weapons to Ukraine after the leaders of North Korea and Russia signed a pact on mutual defense in the event of war. This is reported by the agency Yonhap, reports UNN.

In an official statement released on Thursday, Seoul also condemned the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia this week, saying it violates the UN Charter.

"The government clearly emphasizes that any cooperation that directly or indirectly helps North Korea build up its military power is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and is subject to monitoring and sanctions by the international community," the presidential office said in a statement.

The statement also notes that such a violation will worsen Seoul's relations with Moscow.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a strategic partnership agreement.