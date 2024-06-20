$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15984 views

South Korea will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18372 views

South Korea will consider supplying weapons to Ukraine after North Korea and Russia signed a mutual defense pact.

South Korea will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine

South Korea will consider supplying weapons to Ukraine after the leaders of North Korea and Russia signed a pact on mutual defense in the event of war. This is reported by the agency Yonhap, reports UNN

Details

In an official statement released on Thursday, Seoul also condemned the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia this week, saying it violates the UN Charter. 

"The government clearly emphasizes that any cooperation that directly or indirectly helps North Korea build up its military power is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and is subject to monitoring and sanctions by the international community," the presidential office said in a statement. 

The statement also notes that such a violation will worsen Seoul's relations with Moscow.

recall 

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Seoul
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
Ukraine
