South Korea expresses concern to China over Putin's visit to the DPRK

During a meeting of the Security and Foreign Policy Dialogue held on June 18, representatives of South Korea conveyed to China their concerns about the cooperation between Russia and the DPRK. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, according to UNN.

Details

Our side expressed deep concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula due to a series of North Korean provocations, including the launch of ballistic missiles, garbage balloons and blocking GPS signals the statement reads

South Korea has informed China of its position that it would be unacceptable if the visit "ends up weakening peace and stability on the peninsula and strengthening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang," which is allegedly taking place.

According to Seoul, "rising tensions due to the strengthening of military cooperation" between Russia and the DPRK are contrary to China's interests. The Republic of Korea asked Beijing to "play a constructive role" for the sake of stability and peace in the region.

