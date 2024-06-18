$41.340.03
Putin to arrive in Pyongyang today: portraits of the dictator and Russian flags have been hung in the city for his arrival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15095 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will arrive in Pyongyang today for a state visit, and the city has been decorated with Russian flags and his portraits.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will arrive in the DPRK capital today, June 18, for a state visit.  Pyongyang has prepared for his arrival and decorated the city with Russian flags and portraits of the Kremlin dictator. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

As previously reported by the Russian presidential administration, "at the invitation of the head of state of the Korean People's Democratic Republic, Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to the Korean People's Democratic Republic on June 18-19.

 The last time he visited this country was in 2000. At that time, he met with the then leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-il.

For Putin's arrival in Pyongyang, the city was decorated with Russian flags and portraits of the Russian dictator.

Addendum

On June 14, officials in South Korea and the United States warned that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to North Korea could deepen military ties between the two countries in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

