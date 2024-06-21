ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4514 views

The Russian ambassador was summoned to the South Korean Foreign Ministry because of the partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15858 views

South Korea has summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea.

The Russian ambassador was summoned to the South Korean Foreign Ministry because of the partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang

The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to South Korea on Wednesday to protest the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between North Korea and Russia, according to which the two countries will cooperate in a military alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Yna. 

Details

First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyung summoned Russian ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul to convey the position of the South Korean government on the North Korea-Russia treaty and military cooperation.

It is assumed that Kim stressed to Zinoviev that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and negatively affects the regional situation and relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Russia.

It is expected that he also explained the countermeasures taken by the South Korean government against Russia the day before, and conveyed his warning.

On the eve of the head of the national security service, Jang Ho Jin, announced measures to impose new sanctions against North Korea and expand export controls against Russia, and also returned to the issue of the "red line" of Russia's support for weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea should worry China – White House21.06.24, 00:15 • 30821 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Seoul
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
Ukraine
