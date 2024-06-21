$41.340.03
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea should worry China – White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30821 views

Russia and North Korea have signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership, which should concern China, as it contradicts China's position on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea should worry China – White House

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea should concern not only the United States, but also China. The price of the briefing was announced by the White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kirby, the conclusion of an agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang is at odds with China's approaches, which he expressed earlier.

We think these concerns will divide China, as the treaty appears to directly contradict a statement Putin and I made in Beijing just a month ago

he added, adding that we are talking about commitment to a peaceful and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

The White House official stressed that concerns should arise in any country that is concerned about security in the Indo-Pacific region and believes that the decisions of the UN Security Council must be implemented.

Reuters: Russia, DPRK sign strategic partnership agreement that includes military support19.06.24, 14:16 • 14203 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
United States National Security Council
White House
Beijing
Pyongyang
North Korea
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
