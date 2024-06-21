The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea should concern not only the United States, but also China. The price of the briefing was announced by the White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kirby, the conclusion of an agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang is at odds with China's approaches, which he expressed earlier.

We think these concerns will divide China, as the treaty appears to directly contradict a statement Putin and I made in Beijing just a month ago he added, adding that we are talking about commitment to a peaceful and diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

The White House official stressed that concerns should arise in any country that is concerned about security in the Indo-Pacific region and believes that the decisions of the UN Security Council must be implemented.

