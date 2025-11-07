Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”

ukenru
12:03 AM • 3410 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 13924 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 44257 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 49030 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 34160 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 32180 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 57659 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 36659 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38962 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50579 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Dmytro Kuleba proposed to his beloved Svitlana Paveletska: what she answeredVideoNovember 6, 05:20 PM • 10015 views
Traffic on Stolychne Highway in Kyiv to be temporarily restricted, public transport routes to changePhotoNovember 6, 05:31 PM • 6004 views
Russian UAV strike on Dnipro on November 6: there are casualties, residential buildings damagedNovember 6, 05:33 PM • 6446 views
Polish President spoke of “lack of gratitude to Poles” from UkraineNovember 6, 06:16 PM • 6936 views
Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare decisions against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship who chose RussiaNovember 6, 06:35 PM • 4764 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 44260 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 27733 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 35055 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 36316 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 57661 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Guterres
Benjamin Netanyahu
Olha Stefanishyna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 29050 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 29804 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 31627 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 47743 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 51690 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Instagram

Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords," which entails establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. This step, though symbolic, aims to give impetus to the agreements, which have been paused due to the war in Gaza.

Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords" - an initiative aimed at establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Muslim countries. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump made this statement after a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, posting a corresponding message on his Truth Social page.

We will soon announce the date of the official signing ceremony. And many more countries want to join this club of power

- Trump wrote.

Although Kazakhstan already has full diplomatic and economic relations with Israel, this step is largely seen as symbolic, potentially giving new impetus to the "Abraham Accords."

The White House chief met with Tokayev and leaders of four other Central Asian states - Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - at the White House on November 6, seeking to strengthen U.S. influence in a region traditionally dominated by Russia and increasingly active China.

The first to report on Kazakhstan's accession was U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who stated at a business forum in Florida that he was returning to Washington "for an important announcement."

American sources hope that Kazakhstan's entry will help resume the expansion of the "Abraham Accords," which was suspended during the war in Gaza.

The "Abraham Accords" were signed in 2020 during Trump's first term. At that time, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, and Morocco later joined them.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he seeks to expand the agreements and expressed optimism about Saudi Arabia's possible participation, but Riyadh insists it will not do so without progress in creating a Palestinian state.

Recall

Two high-ranking American officials reported that Kazakhstan will become a new participant in the Abraham Accords. The decision is symbolic, but Washington views it as a signal of the resumption of the diplomatic process after the war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump announced successful talks with Modi and a visit to India06.11.25, 21:36 • 1598 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Tajikistan
Israel
White House
Reuters
Turkmenistan
Riyadh
Kyrgyzstan
Washington, D.C.
Morocco
Uzbekistan
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Benjamin Netanyahu
United Arab Emirates
China
United States
Gaza Strip
Florida
Kazakhstan