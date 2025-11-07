Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords" - an initiative aimed at establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Muslim countries. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump made this statement after a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, posting a corresponding message on his Truth Social page.

We will soon announce the date of the official signing ceremony. And many more countries want to join this club of power - Trump wrote.

Although Kazakhstan already has full diplomatic and economic relations with Israel, this step is largely seen as symbolic, potentially giving new impetus to the "Abraham Accords."

The White House chief met with Tokayev and leaders of four other Central Asian states - Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - at the White House on November 6, seeking to strengthen U.S. influence in a region traditionally dominated by Russia and increasingly active China.

The first to report on Kazakhstan's accession was U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, who stated at a business forum in Florida that he was returning to Washington "for an important announcement."

American sources hope that Kazakhstan's entry will help resume the expansion of the "Abraham Accords," which was suspended during the war in Gaza.

The "Abraham Accords" were signed in 2020 during Trump's first term. At that time, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, and Morocco later joined them.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he seeks to expand the agreements and expressed optimism about Saudi Arabia's possible participation, but Riyadh insists it will not do so without progress in creating a Palestinian state.

Recall

Two high-ranking American officials reported that Kazakhstan will become a new participant in the Abraham Accords. The decision is symbolic, but Washington views it as a signal of the resumption of the diplomatic process after the war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump announced successful talks with Modi and a visit to India