Trump announced successful talks with Modi and a visit to India

US President Donald Trump said that his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going well and confirmed his intention to visit India in the near future. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Our talks with Prime Minister Modi are going well. I will visit India as we continue to work on trade issues. — Trump said on Thursday.

The American president's visit, according to White House advisers, could be another step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi, especially against the backdrop of common economic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summit