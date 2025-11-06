ukenru
Trump announced successful talks with Modi and a visit to India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Trump announced successful talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmed his intention to visit India in the near future. The visit is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries, especially against the backdrop of shared economic and security interests.

Trump announced successful talks with Modi and a visit to India

US President Donald Trump said that his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going well and confirmed his intention to visit India in the near future. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Our talks with Prime Minister Modi are going well. I will visit India as we continue to work on trade issues.

— Trump said on Thursday.

The American president's visit, according to White House advisers, could be another step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi, especially against the backdrop of common economic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summit05.11.25, 23:15 • 9804 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Reuters
New Delhi
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
South Africa