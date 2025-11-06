Trump announced successful talks with Modi and a visit to India
Kyiv • UNN
Trump announced successful talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confirmed his intention to visit India in the near future. The visit is expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries, especially against the backdrop of shared economic and security interests.
US President Donald Trump said that his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going well and confirmed his intention to visit India in the near future. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Our talks with Prime Minister Modi are going well. I will visit India as we continue to work on trade issues.
The American president's visit, according to White House advisers, could be another step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi, especially against the backdrop of common economic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
