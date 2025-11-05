ukenru
Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

Donald Trump said that South Africa does not deserve a place in the G20 and refused to participate in the summit, which will take place on November 22-23. He believes that the country should no longer be part of the group.

Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summit

President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that South Africa does not deserve a place in the Group of Twenty leading economies of the world, and announced that he would not participate in the G20 summit, which will be held under the chairmanship of this country on November 22-23. He said this during an American business forum in Miami, reports UNN.

For generations, Miami has been a refuge for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa. Look at South Africa, what's happening there

- Trump noted.

The American president noted that a G20 meeting is planned in South Africa, but, according to him, "this country should no longer be among the G."

"I'm not going there, we have a G20 meeting in South Africa. The Republic of South Africa shouldn't even be in the G. Because what happened there is bad. I told them I'm not going. I'm not going to represent our country there," the Head of the White House added. 

Recall

The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg (South Africa) from November 22 to 23.

The Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will not personally participate in the G20 summit. This was reported on October 22 by Dmitry Peskov, a representative of the President of the Russian Federation. The delegation from the Russian Federation will be headed by Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Administration.

Vita Zelenetska

