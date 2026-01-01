Turkmenistan legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange
Turkmenistan has officially legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange by signing a law regulating virtual assets. Digital currencies will not be recognized as a means of payment, currency, or security.
Turkmenistan legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange on Thursday, a significant shift for the country's controlled and gas-dependent economy. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.
Turkmenistan, one of the world's most isolated countries, officially legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange on Thursday, a significant shift for the country's tightly controlled and gas-dependent economy.
The law signed by the president, which regulates virtual assets, subordinates cryptocurrencies to civil law and establishes a licensing scheme for cryptocurrency exchanges controlled by the country's central bank.
However, digital currencies will still not be recognized as a means of payment, currency, or security. The internet in Turkmenistan also remains strictly regulated and controlled by the government.
