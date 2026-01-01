$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 31490 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 29870 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 28871 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 122376 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 124633 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 45197 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 41042 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35658 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28783 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Gold

Turkmenistan legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Turkmenistan has officially legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange by signing a law regulating virtual assets. Digital currencies will not be recognized as a means of payment, currency, or security.

Turkmenistan legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange

Turkmenistan legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange on Thursday, a significant shift for the country's controlled and gas-dependent economy. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Turkmenistan, one of the world's most isolated countries, officially legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange on Thursday, a significant shift for the country's tightly controlled and gas-dependent economy.

- the publication writes.

The law signed by the president, which regulates virtual assets, subordinates cryptocurrencies to civil law and establishes a licensing scheme for cryptocurrency exchanges controlled by the country's central bank.

However, digital currencies will still not be recognized as a means of payment, currency, or security. The internet in Turkmenistan also remains strictly regulated and controlled by the government.

- adds the publication.

Recall

Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced the release of a new digital token. The cryptocurrency is planned to be distributed among the company's investors in partnership with the Crypto.com exchange. The project will run on the Cronos blockchain.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Associated Press
Turkmenistan
Donald Trump