US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shooting

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said she spoke with US President Donald Trump about the "invasion and shooting" at Mar-a-Lago, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"Thankful that the President of the United States and our law enforcement personnel are safe," Pam Bondi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency was "committing all necessary resources" to investigate the incident.

Recall

An armed man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after breaking into the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The incident occurred on the morning of February 22, when Trump was at the White House.