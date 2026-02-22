US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shooting

$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 20498 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 23358 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 39189 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 47949 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 39258 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 63502 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 66442 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41805 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38844 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Systems that work against ballistic missiles are needed - Zelenskyy on the massive shelling on February 22VideoFebruary 22, 09:26 AM • 7944 views
Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the regionPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 10:36 AM • 8688 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideoFebruary 22, 12:22 PM • 17528 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting releasedPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 01:04 PM • 5798 views
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead02:55 PM • 14492 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 74926 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 84544 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 93354 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 105841 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 143916 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 35459 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 37682 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 38203 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 29632 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 32162 views
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Guardian
The Diplomat

US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

US Attorney General Pam Bondi discussed the Mar-a-Lago incident with President Trump. An armed man was shot after intruding into Trump's residence.

US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shooting

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said she spoke with US President Donald Trump about the "invasion and shooting" at Mar-a-Lago, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"Thankful that the President of the United States and our law enforcement personnel are safe," Pam Bondi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency was "committing all necessary resources" to investigate the incident.

Attempted intrusion into Trump's residence: Media identifies man shot by agents22.02.26, 19:04 • 3002 views

Recall

An armed man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after breaking into the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The incident occurred on the morning of February 22, when Trump was at the White House.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Kash Patel
Pam Bondi
United States Secret Service
White House
Donald Trump
Florida